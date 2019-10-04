VicPD seeks help locating high-risk missing man, believed to be heading to Salt Spring

Jericho Labonte was seen on Sept. 30 in Oaklands neighbourhood

Jericho Labonte, 31, is described as a Caucasian man standing 6-foot-1 with a slim build. He has dark curly hair and a full beard, however he recently may have trimmed his hair and beard short. (VicPD photo)

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help to located a high-risk missing man,

Jericho Labonte, 31, is describes as a Caucasian man standing 6-1, with a slim build. He has dark curly hair and a full beard, however he recently may have trimmed his hair and beard.

Labonte was last seen in the Oaklands neighbourhood on Sept. 30 and may be heading to Salt Spring Island.

Police say the circumstances in which he went missing are high-risk and that Labonte’s family is deeply worried about him. Labonte is suffering from a health concern and needs to be located safely and quickly.

If you see him, call 911. If you have any information on where he may be call 250-995-7654 or to report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.