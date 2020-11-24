VicPD seek help locating man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Jordan Doddridge has an extensive criminal history including violent offences

Victoria police are asking for help locating Jordan Doddridge who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are asking for help in locating a 26-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Jordan Doddridge is described as a Caucasian man, standing five feet, eleven inches tall with an olive complexion and short dark brown hair. He has multiple tattoos, including white outlined geometric shapes and figures covering his neck and throat.

Doddridge has an extensive criminal history including violent offences, and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating his parole conditions.

Anyone who sees Doddridge is advised to call 911 immediately. To report anonymously, people can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Greater VictoriaVictoria Police Department