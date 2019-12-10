VicPD seek missing 82-year-old man with long grey beard

Arthur Shaw was last seen Dec. 6, those who see him should call 911

VicPD are asking for the public’s help in locating Arthur Shaw, 82. (Photo Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old man.

Arthur Shaw was last seen Dec. 6 and was reported missing to police on Dec. 7. Police are concerned for his well-being.

Shaw is described as a Caucasian man standing five-foot-six, with a slim build, weighing 140 lbs. He has long grey hair and a grey beard down to his chest.

The police ask anyone who sees Arthur Shaw to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

