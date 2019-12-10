VicPD seek missing 82-year-old man with long grey beard

VicPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old man.
Arthur Shaw was last seen Dec. 6 and was reported missing to police on Dec. 7. Police are concerned for his well-being.
Shaw is described as a Caucasian man standing five-foot-six, with a slim build, weighing 140 lbs. He has long grey hair and a grey beard down to his chest.
The police ask anyone who sees Arthur Shaw to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.