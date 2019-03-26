VicPD seek witnesses to the assault of a youth

On March 24 three men with a white van accosted a youth walking on Dallas Road

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in identifying three men involved in the assault of a youth.

On March 24 around 4:00 p.m., officers were called to Dallas Road near South Turner Street after a youth says she was accosted.

The youth said that while she was walking she was approached by a Black man, who she believed was associated with a white van parked near the public washrooms.

She reported that the man assaulted her, and that she was able to defend herself and run away.

Two Caucasian men were near the van with one in the driver’s seat and one standing outside,and the youth believed they were associated with the other suspect.

All three men appeared to be between 19 and 20 years old, with the two Caucasian men standing five feet, 10 inches tall.

Witnesses or anyone with information on this incident can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

