Victoria police are looking for a suspect involved in an indecent act that occurred on the Galloping Goose Trail near the Cecelia Road bridge. Courtesy Victoria Police Department

VicPD seeking man in indecent act investigation

Suspect a Caucasian man in his 40s, six feet tall, slim build, long brown hair in a ponytail

VicPD officers are warning the public and asking for assistance in trying to locate a suspect in an indecent act investigation.

A report came in just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday after an incident that occurred on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near the Cecelia Road bridge. Officers on scene spoke with a woman who said she was walking southbound on the trail when she passed a man sitting on a bench. Upon approaching the man, she said, he was observed with his hand in his pants. The woman reported that as she passed the man, he exposed himself, stood and began to follow her.

A short time later, another, unidentified woman on a bicycle approached the first woman and reported the man had done the same thing towards her earlier. The two women continued together away from the area, with the man following them. They entered a nearby business and called police. The woman on the bike left the scene before officers arrived. The woman who reported being followed was offered support following the incident.

A search of the area did not locate the suspect.

He is described as Caucasian, in his 40s, standing six feet tall with a slim build. He has long brown hair that was in a ponytail at the time of the incident, and he was wearing a black t-shirt, grey cargo shorts and was barefoot.

Investigators are looking to identify this man, as well as the woman on the bike who came to the assistance of the other woman. If you have information about this incident call 250-995-7654, or to report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

