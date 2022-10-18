Police seized a large ‘mace-style’ weapon at a Victoria transitional housing facility on Sunday (Oct. 16). (Courtesy VicPD)

Police seized a large ‘mace-style’ weapon at a Victoria transitional housing facility on Sunday (Oct. 16). (Courtesy VicPD)

VicPD seeks information after discovering medieval-looking weapon

Mace-style weapon seized

Police are asking people with information to come forward after they seized what they describe as a “homemade mace-style weapon” at a multi-unit temporary housing facility in Victoria.

Officers were attending the transitional housing facility along the 1900-block of Douglas Street for an unrelated matter on Sunday (Oct. 16) when they discovered the large, homemade weapon.

Anyone with information about the weapon is advised to call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Rental fraud suspect arrested again in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeGreater VictoriaVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Missing for 2 years, Pickles’ owners found after McDonald’s rescue

Just Posted

Police seized a large ‘mace-style’ weapon at a Victoria transitional housing facility on Sunday (Oct. 16). (Courtesy VicPD)
VicPD seeks information after discovering medieval-looking weapon

Container ship MV Kingston is being escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo. (Photo: Transport Canada)
MV Zim Kingston showed West Coast it’s not prepared to handle marine cargo spills

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning some major safety upgrades at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Shawnigan Lake Road. (Screen shot)
New interchange being considered for TCH and Shawnigan Lake Road

A rendering of a 10-storey office and commercial building approved for Blanshard Street, stretching between Yates and View streets. (Rendering courtesy of Jawl Properties/D’Ambrosio Architecture + Urbanism)
Capitol 6 Theatre to be replaced by commercial building in Victoria