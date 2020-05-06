VicPD seeks man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences

VicPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Friesen. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police officers are asking the public to help locate a wanted man.

According to the Victoria Police Department, Michael Friesen is wanted on a number of outstanding unendorsed warrants for fraud-related offences. The offences include fraudulent use of identification, unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking. VicPD says investigators believe Friesen is actively evading police detection.

Friesen is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is slightly taller than six feet and weighs approximately 220 pounds with a medium build. Police say Friesen has a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm and the word “justice” written on his right forearm.

Police are asking anyone who sees Friesen to call 911. Anyone with information about Friesen or those who know where he might be is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press one to speak with the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

