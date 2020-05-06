VicPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Friesen. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD seeks man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences

Investigators believe Michael Friesen is actively avoiding police

Victoria police officers are asking the public to help locate a wanted man.

According to the Victoria Police Department, Michael Friesen is wanted on a number of outstanding unendorsed warrants for fraud-related offences. The offences include fraudulent use of identification, unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking. VicPD says investigators believe Friesen is actively evading police detection.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Victoria family’s car

Friesen is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is slightly taller than six feet and weighs approximately 220 pounds with a medium build. Police say Friesen has a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm and the word “justice” written on his right forearm.

Police are asking anyone who sees Friesen to call 911. Anyone with information about Friesen or those who know where he might be is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press one to speak with the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Police deem contents, placement of toolbox left in Victoria basketball court suspicious

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PoliceVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews continue to investigate large sinkhole in Central Saanich
Next story
Victoria couple who lost their home to fire were community-minded volunteers, friend says

Just Posted

VicPD seeks man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences

Investigators believe Michael Friesen is actively avoiding police

Victoria couple who lost their home to fire were community-minded volunteers, friend says

Cooking fire sent couple to hospital Monday evening

Crews continue to investigate large sinkhole in Central Saanich

Cause of the sinkhole remains unknown

Central Saanich dog walker warns of eagle attacks on small dogs

An attack reportedly took place Tuesday last week

Sooke RCMP not enforcing school zone speed limits

Because students not attending class, the school zone is not enforceable, police say

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Worker hurt after falling through roof of Ladysmith gas station

Air ambulance lands nearby to transport patient

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Nanaimo beekeepers watching for ‘murder hornets’ after nest found in region last fall

Asian giant hornets haven’t been seen on Vancouver Island since nest eradicated last fall

Vancouver Island First Nation calls for repurposing of E&N rail line

Suggestion: ‘A level, accessible, paved trail that connects communities and promotes recreation’

Most Read