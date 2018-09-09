Victoria Police Chief Cons. Del Manak said schools are missing a valuable resource without school liaison officers. Arnold Lim/BLACK PRESS

VicPD seeks provincial review of need for more officers in wake of budget rejection

Esquimalt’s decline of its portion led to removal of school liaison officers

The Victoria Police Department is waiting on the province to assess if six more police officers are necessary, after two requests for an increased budget for the roles were denied by Esquimalt.

The City of Victoria and Township of Esquimalt both fund VicPD. In budget presentations in January, Chief Const. Del Manak put in requests totalling $642,000 to hire six officers and two civilian staff, noting that deparment staff hadn’t increased in eight years. Esquimalt’s 15-per-cent share of this cost amounts to $94,374.

Victoria supported the idea, but Esquimalt didn’t agree with the amount, saying they couldn’t justify passing that cost on to their taxpayers without a clearer idea about how it would specifically improve police services in the municipality.

In March the request was put in again, and because of the department’s fiscal year calendar, Esquimalt’s portion had dropped to just over $40,000, but the cost was still denied.

In response, Manak decided to pull all liaison officers from local schools.

RELATED: Police chief’s plea for funding rejected in Esquimalt

“I was left to make a decision of what to do, if anything, to reallocate resources for the front lines,” the chief said. “I was under a lot of pressure to ensure we had enough police officers working to respond to 911 emergency calls; that takes priority.”

He added that the loss of school liaison officers is a big hit for students.

“[They] are literally part of the school; they are there on a really consistent, regular basis,” said Manak, a former school liaison officer himself. “I’ve lost dealing with issues and intervening early before some of these small problems become bigger problems.”

RELATED: VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Seeing no other options, Manak put forward a review request to the provincial government to determine if the six more officers are required. If the province decides they are, it may mandate the municipal councils to help cover the cost.

Manak is hopeful the government will see how hard the department is working, especially in light of the opioid crisis that has seen Victoria experience the third-highest number of overdose deaths in the province.

“The demands placed on us leaves us with a higher volume of calls and a higher severity of calls looking at mental health issues, street issues and social disorders,” he said. “How can a police department be expected to provide an adequate level of response to the community?”

The province is expected to provide a decision by November at the earliest.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Humanist group says Saanich taxes public purse with church exemptions
Next story
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

VicPD seeks provincial review of need for more officers in wake of budget rejection

Esquimalt’s decline of its portion led to removal of school liaison officers

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island early Sunday morning… Continue reading

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Victoria City Council Highlights: Sept. 6

Cannabis, housing, Crystal Pool and more discussed at this week’s City Council meeting

MISSING: 61-year-old Bernard Chaperon

Police are urgently asking the public for help in tracking down a missing Victoria man

Murdered B.C. trans woman focus of new documentary

‘My Name Was January’ movie eulogizes ’the life of our group, the social glue’

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Ribfest, Beer Fest, fall fairs and more

Mann Cup: Burrards bow again in Game 2

Fall 10-1 to Lakers in Peterborough

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists

New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus

Zeballos evacuation order expanded due to danger of falling debris and slides

The potential for falling debris and rock slides in a section of… Continue reading

‘Doctor Internet’ a go-to source for 1/6 people in B.C.: poll

Research Co. poll found 16 per cent of British Columbians looked online, didn’t see doctor when sick

B.C. woman rings in 94th birthday with zipline adventure

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Most Read