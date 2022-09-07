VicPD is asking the public for help locating wanted man Jonathan Leroux. (Courtesy VicPD)

VicPD seeks wanted man

Jonathan Leroux is wanted for a breach of a release condition

Police in Victoria are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Jonathan Leroux is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for a breach of a release order.

Police will be required to hold him in custody until a court appearance once he is found and arrested.

Leroux is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian man who is 5’7”, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on where Leroux may be is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

