VicPD seeks witnesses to altercation near Spinnakers

VicPD is looking for two witnesses to an altercation that took place near Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub & Guesthouses on Wednesday. (Black Press Media file Photo)

Victoria Police are looking for witnesses to an altercation that took place near Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub & Guesthouses shortly before noon on Wednesday.

A tweet from VicPD says the altercation occurred around 11:30 a.m. “in the area of the walkway by Spinnakers.”

Officers are looking for two witnesses. The suspect involved is described to be between five foot six inches and five foot eight inches tall and Caucasian with short hair, a dark baseball cap, a brown hoodie and dark pants. The suspect was riding a red, 10-speed mountain bike.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or saw the suspect is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654.

