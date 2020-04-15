Victoria police seized $30,000 worth of stolen property from a storage unit during a strike force investigation. (File contributed/VicPD)

VicPD seize $30,000 of stolen property after storage locker raid

The owner of the storage locker was the subject of a stolen property investigation

A Victoria Police Department specialized task force seized approximately $30,000 worth of stolen property after an investigation into a prolific property offender led them to a storage locker.

On Tuesday, April 14, the VicPD Strike Force began an investigation into a man suspected to be in possession of a large amount of stolen property.

ALSO READ: VicPD service dog tracks down break and enter suspect

At around 5 p.m., officers used a search warrant to open a storage locker associated with the man in the 3900-block of Quadra Street.

The recovered property included power tools, liquor and many other items. Many of the items are traceable, while others still have their anti-theft tags attached.

Since March 15, VicPD has seen a 25 per cent increase in property crime, with an overall increase of 22 per cent for all VicPD calls.

ALSO READ: Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

Anyone with information about property crime offenders can call the strike force line directly at 250-995-7260. Otherwise, people can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654. To report anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Victoria police seized $30,000 worth of stolen property from a storage unit during a strike force investigation. (File contributed/VicPD)

Previous story
B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’
Next story
B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Just Posted

VicPD seize $30,000 of stolen property after storage locker raid

The owner of the storage locker was the subject of a stolen property investigation

VicPD service dog tracks down break and enter suspect

‘Johnny’ helps officers locate hiding suspect in Moss Steet break-in

Harbour Air to resume daily flights between Victoria and Vancouver

Seaplane company resumes operations to support essential travel

Sooke set to begin overhaul of OCP

District to hire consultant to review document that hasn’t been updated in 12 years

Greater Victoria bride sees photos of herself online two years after camera was stolen

VicPD posts pictures from stolen camera in hopes of finding rightful owner

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to… Continue reading

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Isolation challenge produces celebrity, musician photos for Island photographer and daughter

David Bowie, David Rose, Ellen included in photo recreations.

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

Most Read