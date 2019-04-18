VicPD seize knife, bear spray from youth

The Victoria Police Department seized a marijuana grinder, knife and bear spray from a youth in Centennial Square.

The traffic division tweeted an image of the seized items on Wednesday, joking, “I don’t think there are many bears in the Square.”

The youth was issued $460 in fines under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

