The Victoria Police Department seized loaded weapons, drugs, ammunition and body armour in three separate busts. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

VicPD seizes significant amount of drugs, loaded guns in three separate stings

Three separate busts over five months led to seizures, four individuals taken into custody

The Victoria Police Department seized six loaded firearms, $59,000 in drugs, body armour, and ammunition in three busts.

Following a five-month investigation, including three strike force operations, has led to two Victoria men being arrested. They remain in police custody and are facing charges relating to drugs, weapons and breach of conditions.

The investigation began after the public notified police about one of the men in October 2019. Officers surveilled the man while gathering information and evidence.

In late November, the first strike was carried out at a residential building in the 1000-block of Tillicum Road with the help of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. Drugs – including cocaine and fentanyl – and a loaded nine millimetre Glock semi-automatic handgun, hidden in a false compartment in one of the vehicles, were seized by officers at the time. Officers recommended six charged but the investigation is ongoing as charges haven’t been sworn.

READ ALSO: Tillicum Road open again following VicPD operation

A second man, Jordan Cody Moreland, was arrested on Jan. 9, in the 700-block of Topaz Avenue after officers searched him and found fentanyl, cash and a loaded handgun. Ammunition and another loaded handgun were also recovered, according to police.

Later that day, police searched a residential building in the 2600-block of Cook Street, which was believed to be connected to Moreland. There, a woman was arrested and four firearms including an air-powered pistol, two loaded handguns, and a modified, assault-style rifle with a home-made silencer were discovered.

Moreland faces charges and remains in custody.

READ ALSO: Saanich child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

The next day, following information from the previous investigations, police surveilled a residence in the 1000-block of Tillicum Road. After determining that a firearm was inside, officers executed a search warrant and found a loaded .40 calibre handgun and body armour. Andrew Brian Ritch, 36, was arrested and faces several charges.

“The firearms seized through these efforts, including loaded handguns and an assault-style rifle modified to include a silencer, shows the risk that these individuals pose to our community and the vital need for these types of operations,” said Chief Del Manak.

As charges haven’t been sworn in the first incident, police can’t explain how all three arrests are connected, explained Bowen Osoko, spokesperson for VicPD.

