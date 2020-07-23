VicPD officers successfully took a man in crisis into custody and transported him to hospital without incident. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD spends two hours de-escalating armed man in crisis

The man reported there were people trying to harm him but officers found him alone

A man in crisis is safely in hospital after an intervention by VicPD ended peacefully.

Around 3:45 a.m., police were called to the 1200-block of Dallas Road by the man who reported that he was in his vehicle and had armed himself against others who were also in his vehicle and trying to hurt him.

When police arrived, the found the man alone in his vehicle, armed with a knife and in crisis.

Officers used their vehicles to box in the man’s vehicle and closed nearby roads, VicPD said on Twitter. Officers used crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques to try to get the man to put the knife down. At different points over the two-hour incident, the man damaged his vehicle, stabbing the seats and at one point breaking a window and causing non-life-threatening injuries to himself.

Just after 5:30 a.m., the man disarmed himself and got out of the vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to hospital.

