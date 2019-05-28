VicPD stop stolen vehicle filled with fentanyl, meth, fake firearm

Three in custody after Sunday night stop

VicPD seized drugs and an imitation firearm from a stolen vehicle Sunday night. (File Photo)

An imitation firearm was seized from a stolen vehicle on Douglas Street Sunday night, along with fentanyl and methamphetamine. (Photo/VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department found more than it bargained for after tracking down a stolen vehicle Sunday night.

VicPD K9 and patrol officers recovered fentanyl and an imitation firearm from a vehicle that had been reported stolen Sunday morning.

That night, just after 9 p.m. on May 26, additional patrol officers were called in to help block-in the stolen vehicle after it was spotted in the 2900-block of Douglas Street.

During a search of the car, police found fentanyl, methamphetamine and an imitation firearm.

The three occupants in the vehicle were then taken into custody. Investigators are recommending charges of drug trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and motor vehicle theft.

The suspects were released on a promise to appear with several conditions.

The incident is still under investigation.

