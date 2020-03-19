VicPD asks that found bikes be reported online only. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

VicPD suspends bike pick-up program during pandemic

Found bikes can still be reported online

The Victoria Police Department has cancelled its found bike pick-up program in response to COVID-19 concerns.

The program is halted until further notice as part of efforts to ensure “operational readiness” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are asking for your patience as we temporarily suspend pick-ups of found bikes,” said Bowen Osoko, community engagement officer.

Police ask that found bikes be reported online at vicpd.ca/services/report-a-crime-online.

“We will receive your online report and pick up the bike as soon as operationally possible.”

The program’s cancellation is one of the police department’s many service adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closure of front counters at the Victoria and Esquimalt headquarters and the postponement of a downtown visibility and engagement project.

