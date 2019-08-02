CCTV cameras will be used for two days, during this year’s Symphony Splash event. (Black Press file photo)

VicPD to use temporary cameras at Symphony Splash

40,000 expected to attend, police say cameras will help keep public safe

Temporary CCTV cameras will be used by Victoria Police during this year’s Symphony Splash.

The annual event, now in it’s 30th year, will take place Sunday, Aug. 4 at noon.

ALSO READ: Travel disruption ahead for B.C. Day long weekend

VicPD have used temporary cameras at past Symphony Splash events and say the resources will support their operations to keep attendees safe. In a written release, the police department says their aim is to help keep the event “fun, safe and family-friendly.”

The cameras will be set up in public spaces for two days and monitored throughout that time. Their use will be in accordance with B.C. and national privacy laws. Temporary signs will also be on view, helping to ensure that people in the area are aware they are on camera.

Symphony Splash is a long running music event that expects to welcome 40,000 people. The show kicks off with music influenced by Spain and the Mediterranean, before moving into tunes with Central and South American flavours. This year will feature old favourites like Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and also a performance from 15-year-old pianist, Carey Wang.

ALSO READ: Missing North Saanich man found dead in Horth Hill Park

The police department asks that if you have questions or concerns about the temporary CCTV cameras, to email engagement@vicpd.ca. Police also say that there will be a few road closures in the inner harbour area on Aug. 4. For more information, visit VicPD on Twitter at @vicpdcanada.


