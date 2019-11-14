VicPD unable to locate suspect following James Bay ‘stalker alert’

Flyers posted around neighbourhood warn of man being followed and a verbal confrontation

A flyer distributed around James Bay warns neighbours of a “stalker” in the area. VicPD investigated the claims and was unable to find a suspect. (Courtesy of Jenny Boulet)

The Victoria Police Department says it was unable to locate the “suspicious person” referenced in a flyer posted around Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood.

Public affairs Const. Matt Rutherford says an investigation was concluded after police searched the area and were unable to find an alleged stalker.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP do not suspect child luring despite online post

“It is best for people to call us right away if they feel they’re being followed,” he wrote in an email to Black Press Media. “If people are concerned for their safety, call 911.”

The flyer, written by an anonymous male resident, says the incident occurred Tuesday, Nov. 13, between 7 and 8:15 p.m.

The writer says he was walking along Oswego Street when he noticed he was being followed. He made “many turns and stops” to confirm his suspicions and then “confronted the person from a safe distance.”

“Without saying a word, the person charged across the road at me with evil intent in their eyes and a hand behind their back (possibly holding a weapon),” he writes. “To avoid possible harm, I entered a building and they stood at the entrance yelling profanities before leaving.”

The writer says he “could not get a good description in the dark” of the man following him.

READ ALSO: New trial for James Bay masseur acquitted of sexual assault

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Martine Rothblatt receives honorary law degree from University of Victoria

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police raid 23-year-old cannabis compassion club in Victoria

Supporters gather outside the Cannabis Buyers Club on Johnson Street

Martine Rothblatt receives honorary law degree from University of Victoria

The inventor has broken ground in communications, medicine and artificial intelligence

Victoria adoption centre closes despite effort to save it; B.C. left with two agencies

Choices Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling in Victoria was set to close in April

Father of murdered Realtor writes letter, pleading for help from Saanich mayor

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008, her case remains open

Goldstream Avenue closed for gas leak in Langford

Emergency crews are on scene

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Use of force deemed justifiable in arrest of suspect after snowy chase near Nanaimo

Independent Investigation Office of B.C. reports on incident from late last winter

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Most Read