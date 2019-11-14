VicPD unable to locate suspect following James Bay ‘stalker alert’

Flyers posted around neighbourhood warn of man being followed and a verbal confrontation

A flyer distributed around James Bay warns neighbours of a “stalker” in the area. VicPD investigated the claims and was unable to find a suspect. (Courtesy of Jenny Boulet)

The Victoria Police Department says it was unable to locate the “suspicious person” referenced in a flyer posted around Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood.

Public affairs Const. Matt Rutherford says an investigation was concluded after police searched the area and were unable to find an alleged stalker.

“It is best for people to call us right away if they feel they’re being followed,” he wrote in an email to Black Press Media. “If people are concerned for their safety, call 911.”

The flyer, written by an anonymous male resident, says the incident occurred Tuesday, Nov. 13, between 7 and 8:15 p.m.

The writer says he was walking along Oswego Street when he noticed he was being followed. He made “many turns and stops” to confirm his suspicions and then “confronted the person from a safe distance.”

“Without saying a word, the person charged across the road at me with evil intent in their eyes and a hand behind their back (possibly holding a weapon),” he writes. “To avoid possible harm, I entered a building and they stood at the entrance yelling profanities before leaving.”

The writer says he “could not get a good description in the dark” of the man following him.

