VicPD warn of new email scammers claiming to be police

At least one Victoria resident has been contacted by scammers looking for personal information

Victoria Police are warning the public of an interesting new scam in the community.

This week, officers were called to a Victoria residence after a woman received an email from someone claiming to be a VicPD officer. The email said that there was an investigation into the death of the woman’s husband and that if she did not reply “an investigation including charges may be laid against you.” The email was attempting to get personal information which police believe would be used for fraud. Officers believe that the woman’s name was gathered from a recent obituary.

Police say that if you unexpectedly receive an email from anyone claiming to be a police officer to call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 to verify their credentials. They also warn people not to open any attachments from unexpected emails or from unknown senders.

