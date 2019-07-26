VicPD warns downtown visitors not to leave valuables in car after large theft

VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford demonstrates how easy it is to break into a vehicle (File submitted/VicPD)

Victoria Police are warning the public to not leave valuables in cars after tourists had much of their gear stolen from the downtown area.

On Monday July 22 a couple parked their rental car in the 700-block of Broughton Street, only to find approximately $5,000 worth of items stolen from it when they returned.

The couple lost most of their clothing and travel gear.

VicPD released an 18-second video to demonstrate how quickly thieves can break in and steal items from a vehicle.

“The safest way to avoid being a victim of a theft from your vehicle is also the simplest – take your belongings with you,” VicPD said in a release.

