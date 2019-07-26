VicPD warns downtown visitors not to leave valuables in car after large theft

Victoria Police are warning the public to not leave valuables in cars after tourists had much of their gear stolen from the downtown area.
On Monday July 22 a couple parked their rental car in the 700-block of Broughton Street, only to find approximately $5,000 worth of items stolen from it when they returned.
The couple lost most of their clothing and travel gear.
VicPD released an 18-second video to demonstrate how quickly thieves can break in and steal items from a vehicle.
“The safest way to avoid being a victim of a theft from your vehicle is also the simplest – take your belongings with you,” VicPD said in a release.
