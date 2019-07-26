VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford demonstrates how easy it is to break into a vehicle (File submitted/VicPD)

VicPD warns downtown visitors not to leave valuables in car after large theft

Tourists lost approximately $5,000 worth of items after parking downtown

Victoria Police are warning the public to not leave valuables in cars after tourists had much of their gear stolen from the downtown area.

On Monday July 22 a couple parked their rental car in the 700-block of Broughton Street, only to find approximately $5,000 worth of items stolen from it when they returned.

ALSO READ: Victoria Police see 45 per cent increase in thefts from cars since last year

The couple lost most of their clothing and travel gear.

VicPD released an 18-second video to demonstrate how quickly thieves can break in and steal items from a vehicle.

“The safest way to avoid being a victim of a theft from your vehicle is also the simplest – take your belongings with you,” VicPD said in a release.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Eclairs and profiteroles recalled for Salmonella contamination in B.C.
Next story
Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Just Posted

Winners opening up in Victoria’s downtown Bay Centre

The new store will officially open its doors on July 30

West Shore RCMP arrest man with machete near recreation centre

Man was on conditions to not be at the centre or possess tools like a machete

West Shore RCMP lay fraud charges after credit cards stolen from vehicles

One female charged with fraud and possession and use of a stolen credit card

Victoria Symphony gears up for 30th Symphony Splash Performance

Live performances are happening around town from July 27- Aug 4.

CRD increases patrols in parks for the summer as more people head outdoors

Extra officers educate park visitors and enforcing park bylaws

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Coast Guard on scene of float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash north of small plane

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Most Read