Victoria Police are warning local businesses of a new scam. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

VicPD warns local businesses of new scam

A man posing as a homeowner has been requesting painting services to try to get banking information

The Victoria Police Department is warning local businesses of a new scam after a man has posed several times as a new homeowner in need of painting services.

“He keeps phoning people and saying that he’s very busy but that he purchased a home in Victoria that needs painting,” said VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford. “He supplies them with a detailed description of the home, likely obtained from MLS.”

ALSO READ: Scammer fakes Victoria police caller ID in bid to scam West Shore woman

The man will then only continue speaking with businesses via text. Eventually, he will ask the companies for their banking information so that he can “send a deposit.”

The plan has backfired on him in at least three recent attempts, as seen when a Victoria woman had three painting companies show up at her door last week hoping to conduct a quote.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

