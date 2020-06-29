VicPD working to identify suspect in bike lock assault

The Victoria Police Department is searching for this man after he allegedly assaulted someone with a bike lock. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted another, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 5, just after 3:30 p.m. patrol officers received reports of a man who assaulted someone with a bike lock in the 900-block of Fort Street. The assault happened when the victim observed the suspect cycle through an intersection without stopping at a stop sign.

The suspect and the victim had a verbal confrontation and the suspect struck the other man with the bike lock.

The suspect is approximately 20 years old, Caucasian, six feet tall with a slim build, short brown hair and wore a charcoal T-shirt with a tree symbol and dark pants.

If you recognize this man, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

