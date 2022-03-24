Victoria police arrested a suspect at Royal Jubilee Hospital on March 24, following a machete assault in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a suspect at Royal Jubilee Hospital on March 24, following a machete assault in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victim gets ride to Victoria hospital from alleged machete-wielding assaulter

Man being treated for potentially life-altering arm injuries, knew his attacker

A suspect was arrested Thursday morning after a man was struck with a machete in Beacon Hill Park, then driven to Royal Jubilee Hospital by his alleged assaulter, who police say was known to him.

Victoria police officers arrived at the hospital just after 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 24) after getting a call about the victim, who had severe and potentially life-altering injures to his arm. Other officers found a crime scene near the petting zoo in the park during their investigation and the K-9, major crime and forensic identification units were also involved in the response.

Shortly after police arrived at hospital and interviewed the victim, the suspect returned and was arrested and taken to VicPD cells. The suspect remained in custody as of late afternoon Thursday and the victim was undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Police union ‘disappointed’ in Esquimalt for rejecting new officer funding

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
Bowker Creek section collapses near Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Just Posted

Darioush Diba, owner of Bubby’s Restaurant, stands outside its Menzies Street location. He questions the need for the level of traffic restrictions into James Bay as are being exercised by VicPD. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Some James Bay eateries less busy, staff late since VicPD checkpoints installed

Victoria police arrested a suspect at Royal Jubilee Hospital on March 24, following a machete assault in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victim gets ride to Victoria hospital from alleged machete-wielding assaulter

Laurel Collins is the NDP candidate for Victoria. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)
Victoria residents to benefit from dental, housing aspects of NDP-Liberal deal: MP

Victoria councillors approved a motion Thursday (March 24) that calls for forms to be mailed with tax notices that enable property owners to make a voluntary donation to local First Nations, as an act of reconciliation. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria approves voluntary reconciliation payment program for property owners