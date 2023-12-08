Victim identified in killing of B.C. father, 13-year-old son, police say

46-year-old Derrek Chen was found dead inside his Richmond home on Nov. 30

Homicide police are publicly identifying one of the two victims found dead inside a Richmond home in November.

Forty-six-year-old Derrek Chen, and his 13-year-old son, were found dead inside their Richmond home in the 6200-block of Goldsmith Drive on Nov. 30, said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Pierotti told media Friday (Dec. 8) that at this time they won’t be releasing the identity of the son.

“There’s a family right now that’s going through the unimaginable, that have suffered such a loss.”

Police have also identified a possible suspect through reviewing video surveillance.

Pierotti said the suspect was seen leaving the scene of the crime around 8:40 p.m. on November 30 through London Field in Rocky View Playground.

The suspect – which Pierotti said police cannot yet confirm if the they are male or female – was wearing a dark coat, a white hat, a “full face mask, balaclava style” and light-blue jeans.

“We’re still working to determine their exact identity to learn who is there to learn as much as we can about them,” Pierotti said.

The man and his son both lived in the home, which is near the area of the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields.

“For those that don’t know the area, there’s multiple entrance points from different roads.”

The rest of the family was not home at the time of the killing.

Pierotti previously told media that it was a “short window” when the two were alone at the home and when they were found dead. The 911 call came in around 10:30 p.m. and other family was believed to be home as recently as 8 p.m.

More to come.