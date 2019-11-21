Victim of downtown Courtenay assault dies from injuries

The victim of Tuesday’s assault in downtown Courtenay has died, according to online reports.

According to a comment on an online version of the original Comox Valley Record report, the victim died in Victoria hospital Tuesday afternoon.

“I am his sister and he just passed at 4:08 in Victoria General. If anyone has any information please come forward,” Natalie Parker posted in the comments of a Facebook thread.

The Comox Valley Record has reached out to RCMP for details on this latest development.

According to the original police report, at approximately 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report of an assault that occurred on the 350-block of 6th Street in Courtenay.

When officers arrived, they located a 46-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. The man was taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services with life-threatening injuries.

“The victim and the suspect were at the Courtenay library shortly before getting into an altercation which resulted in the victim suffering a serious head injury,” said Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon of the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit.

“This is a busy area in Courtenay and we are looking for witnesses who may have seen the dispute between these two men, a disturbance at the library, or may have video or dashcam footage from around the time of the assault,” he added.

This is not believed to be a random incident and a person of interest has been identified by investigators.

If you have any information, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2019-17839. Additionally, you can send video footage directly to the Comox Valley RCMP at comoxvalleyrcmp@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and an investigator will follow up.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/



