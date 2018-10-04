Victim of Saanich assault dies of injuries

The 41-year-old man died in hospital Wednesday following assault Saturday on Carey Road

Saanich Police, here seen Saturday, continue to incident in the 3900-block of Carey Road that has since claimed the life of a 41-year-old man. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

The 41-year-old victim of an assault Saturday in Saanich on Carey Road died of his injuries.

RELATED: UPDATE: Police continue to investigate Carey Road incident after man sent to hospital with “serious injuries”

The man died Wednesday, according to Sgt. Julie Fast of Saanich Police. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident, which police now consider a homicide.

Fast said police have not yet laid any charges in the incident, which they consider to what Fast calls a “targeted incident.”

Police have one person in custody and Fast said investigators believe that the individuals involved know each other.

Police first responded to the 3900 block of Carey Road on Saturday, Sept. 29 around 3:20 p.m. and investigators did not conclude their work until Sunday afternoon during which they had closed portions of Carey Road for several hours, while cordoning off up to five houses.

Authorities also closed off a residence on Granderson Road in Langford during their investigation.

Police continue to ask for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who was travelling on the BC Transit bus No. 30 on Carey Road at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

But police continue to remain tight-lipped about key questions concerning the incident.

RELATED: WATCH: Smoke bomb set off as Saanich police arrest two people on Sunday

They include the victim’s relationship with the person in custody. Police have said that the two individuals appear to know each other, but refuse to provide additional details about either person, including basic biographical details.

Linh Do, who lives near the house where the incident allegedly took place, said the victim was the friend of a tenant living in that house, a point confirmed by another resident familiar with the incident, who did not wish to reveal his identity because of his employment with the Canadian government.

Police have also either withheld or refused to confirm information about whether the incident involved a weapon.

Homicides are rare in Saanich, with none occurring in 2017, although total violent Criminal Code violations rose by almost 11.5 per cent after declining three out of the last four years.

Meanwhile, there has been at least one other homicide in the Greater Victoria area in 2018.

Joseph Gauthier, was found dead on March 10, 2018 in Victoria. Daniel Creagh was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter