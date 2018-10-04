Victim of fatal Saanich beating identified as Shawn Campbell

Police say the 41-year-old man died in hospital of injuries suffered in weekend assault

Police confirmed the 41-year-old, identified as Shawn Campbell, died of his injuries on Oct. 3. (GoFundMe)

While Saanich Police are not releasing any more details about the attack that led to the death of a 41-year-old man last Saturday, the victim has been identified by friends as Shawn Campbell.

Saanich Police said in a release Thursday that they continue to investigate the incident, which they now consider a homicide after the 41-year-old man died of his injuries Wednesday.

Sgt. Julie Fast said Thursday morning police have not yet laid any charges in the incident, which they consider a “targeted incident.”

On the weekend police said they had one person in custody and Fast said investigators believe that the two people know each other.

Linh Do, who lives near the house where the incident allegedly took place, said the victim was the friend of a tenant living in that house, a point confirmed by another resident familiar with the incident, who did not wish to reveal his identity because of his employment with the Canadian government.

Police at this time have also refused to confirm whether the incident involved a weapon.

Officers first responded to the 3900 block of Carey Road on Saturday, Sept. 29 around 3:20 p.m. and investigators did not conclude their work until Sunday afternoon, during which they had closed portions of Carey Road for several hours, while cordoning off up to five houses.

Authorities also closed off a home on Granderson Road in Langford during their investigation.

Police continue to ask for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who was travelling on the BC Transit bus No. 30 on Carey Road at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Homicides are rare in Saanich, with none occurring in 2017, although total violent Criminal Code violations rose by almost 11.5 per cent after declining three out of the last four years.

Meanwhile, there has been at least one other homicide in the Greater Victoria area in 2018.

Joseph Gauthier, was found dead on March 10, 2018 in Victoria. Daniel Creagh has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

