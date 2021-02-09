Victim struck with machete during home invasion in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two male suspects involved in a home invasion that happened at a condominium on the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police in Nanaimo are looking for two suspects after a victim of a home invasion was struck with the broad side of a machete.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened at a condominium in the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. at about 8 p.m. when two men wearing masks – one of them armed with a machete – broke into a condo building, assaulted a resident and stole a back pack.

Investigators were told the suspects burst in through the building’s unlocked main entrance door. The suspects were inside the condo for less than a minute during which time one of the three residents was struck with the broad side of a machete. The suspects then grabbed a backpack and fled through a patio door.

Both suspects are believed to be male, Caucasian and about 5-foot-10. One of the suspects wore a white jacket and the other wore dark clothing. One suspect walked hunched over and often looked down at his feet while standing.

Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services responded and tracked the suspects to the area of the Brechin Road-Estevan Road intersection, where the track ended.

“Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and that the public is not at risk,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-4796.

