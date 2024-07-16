Victim taken to hospital after stabbing in Nanaimo

RCMP continuing investigation despite lack of co-operation from victim

Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a 52-year-old Nanaimo patient to hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, in the 400 block of Fitzwilliam Street. Police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance responded and the man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at scene before being transported by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for further treatment.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers spoke with the victim, who was not co-operative with investigators other than to say the attacker fled after the incident. He would not provide a description of the suspect or say what direction the suspect headed.

Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services attended, but the dog was unable to obtain a track or locate the suspect.



The scene was closed for some time while investigators collected forensic evidence. Police are continuing the investigation and are attempting to locate witnesses and closed-circuit TV footage.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file no. 2024-22053.

