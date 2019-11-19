An upcoming budget town hall meeting will be at City Hall on Friday, Nov. 21. (Nicole Crescenzi/ News Staff)

Victoria 2020 budget town hall scheduled for Thursday

The public is welcome to provide feedback on proposed 2020 spending

Anyone who hopes to provide feedback to Victoria’s city council about the 2020 city budget has an opporutnity to so this week.

On Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. the City of Victoria is hosting a Budget Town Hall at City Hall at 1 Centennial Square.

ALSO READ: Victoria councillors ask taxpayers for opinions on 55 per cent wage increase

There will be limited childminding available as well as refreshments.

The event will also be streamed live on victoria.ca , and people can participate digitally by filling out an online form (in advance or during the event) or by tweeting using the hashtag #victownhall. An online survey is also available until Nov. 24.

ALSO READ: Victoria Police Department requests $2.5 million increase for 2020 budget

In the draft plan, the City will use a $258.7 million budget to support more than 200 city-run programs and services, and invests $42.1 million into capital infrastructure projects. These numbers were chosen to help council achieve its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan objectives, which includes affordable housing and climate leadership.

To see the full draft budget please visit victoria.ca/budget.

