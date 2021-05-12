This rendering shows the proposed warehouse for lands under the authority of the Victoria Airport Authority near a Sidney residential neighbourhood. (York Reality/Submitted)

This rendering shows the proposed warehouse for lands under the authority of the Victoria Airport Authority near a Sidney residential neighbourhood. (York Reality/Submitted)

Victoria Airport Authority promises to take warehouse recommendations seriously

President of Sidney Community Association takes wait-and-see approach on promises

A spokesperson for the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) said the organization is still reviewing a long list of recommendations from the Town of Sidney concerning plans for a massive warehouse, but “will take each recommendation seriously.”

Rod Hunchak, VAA’s director of business development and community relations, said the organization will continue to formulate its response in the coming days. VAA will be able to address some recommendations in short order, while other recommendations will require more response time.

He made these comments after Sidney council passed a series of motions in response to plans by York Reality to build a warehouse almost 23 metres tall on federally owned land next to the residential neighbourhood along Galaran Road in West Sidney.

The first main motion recommends VAA not approve the development “without first engaging WSANEC Leadership Council Society and providing opportunities for public input” with particular engagement on the residential neighbourhood along Galaran Road.

RELATED: MP Elizabeth May says public has right to know identity of Sidney warehouse operator

RELATED: Chamber of Commerce promises Sidney warehouse proposal will deliver jobs

The second motion recommends approval of the development be subject to nine conditions, including improvements to the local transportation infrastructure as well as the appearance of the building, with the ninth condition calling for revisions to the eastern facade of the building “to reduce its impact” on the Galaran Road neighbourhood without making any specific recommendations.

These motions are non-binding for the VAA (which holds approval authority) and see Sidney stop short of making a definitive statement for or against the proposal, likely to the chagrin of area residents. But comments from Geoff Dickson, VAA’s president and chief executive officer and Hunchak suggest VAA is willing to work with neighbours and municipal authorities to a point.

Dickson signalled little if any compromise on the building’s proposed height and massing and VAA is under no obligation to act on the recommendations from Sidney.

RELATED: 23-metre tall warehouse pitched for airport lot next to Sidney neighbourhood

RELATED: Industrial land flying off the shelf at Victoria International Airport

Steve Duck, president of the Sidney Community Association, will be one local voice keeping an eye on VAA’s commitment.

“Geoff Dickson did verbally commit to engaging both the community, especially the Galaran neighbourhood, and willingness to listen to input from town planners,” said Duck.

He described council’s response as a “valiant effort for the town to save face,” while praising Coun. Peter Wainwright for his role in drafting the response. “I think (Wainwright) did a great job of bringing forward a comprehensive amended motion to attempt to address the concerns,” he said. “However, the 2000 (memorandum of agreement concerning development referrals) gives free rein to the VAA to do as they please.”

Duck said the proposal is permissible under current zoning and will bring economic resources to the town but with little regard for the residents.

RELATED: Neighbours stunned by massive warehouse proposed near Victoria airport

“Council made several strong recommendations regarding public engagement, addressing impacts on the adjacent residential neighbourhood, transportation infrastructure improvements, and civil works and frontage improvements,” said Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith in a release. “Town staff provided recommendations from its technical review, and the community provided meaningful input to council on the benefits and impacts of the development.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday
Next story
Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

Just Posted

After seizing a handgun from his home on Tuesday, Victoria police arrested a wanted man on Wednesday after he fled officers on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man wanted on several warrants flees Victoria officers on bike

He was arrested after a brief struggle, transported to hospital with injuries

The City of Victoria is proposing a northern contraction from Haultain Street to Bay Street with a western contraction from Cook Street to Chambers Street for Fernwood. (Illustration/Google Maps)
Community association calls for input on Victoria boundary changes

City of Victoria proposes changes to neighbourhood borders

Divyesh Nagarajan, third from the left, has founded the Be My Friend project to bring support and companionship to vulnerable youth and address North Saanich’s food security challenges. (Courtesy of Divyesh Nagarajan)
Greater Victoria teen looks to connect vulnerable youth with a buddy, bolster food security

Be My Friend project was founded by St. Michaels University School student Divyesh Nagarajan

These are just a handful of Vancouver Island’s missing person cases. Clockwise from top left: Lisa Marie Young, Lindsey Nicholls, Micheal Dunahee, Jesokah Adkens, Belinda Cameron and Emma Fillipoff. (File photos courtesy of family members and police departments)
Gorge skull fragment could bring closure to one Greater Victoria missing person case

Skeletal remains found in Greater Victoria have not yet been identified

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Sooke Road reopens after gas leak at Colwood Corners

SD62 warns afternoon buses could be delayed

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

The protected two-way bike lanes on Harbour Road, linking the Galloping Goose Trail with the Johnson Street bridge. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you agree with the City of Victoria’s direction on the expansion of bike lanes?

The City of Victoria is rolling along with plans to expand its… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham takes questions in the B.C. legislature in 2017. (Hansard TV)
UPDATE: B.C. will fund another year of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in schools

John Horgan government working on school meal program

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
4 more victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ performed at B.C. playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of a Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu on May 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous woman shot by police was holding a replica gun, says Ucluelet First Nation

Woman has been identified as a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Most Read