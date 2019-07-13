Victoria International Airport was evacuated today following a security breach. (Peninsula News Review File).

Victoria airport gates evacuated after screening alarm set off

Spray-can of sunscreen determined to be the culprit

A security breach at the Victoria International Airport caused airport security to evacuate the gates just after 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The pre-board screening alarm went off, indicating that a prohibited item — an aerosol can — had passed through, said Rod Hunchak, media representative for Airport Authority. The alarm was delayed and the passenger had already left with their bags.

“At the time, no information about the passenger or their flight was available,” said Hunchak.

Transport Canada and Airport Authority decided to evacuate the holding area — the side of the airport with the gates — in the interest of safety, he said. Some 800 passengers were moved back to the pre-security side of the airport while the holding area was searched.

READ ALSO: Victoria International Airport is one of two in the country operating debt free

Video footage helped staff locate the passenger and discovered that a bottle of aerosol sunscreen had set off the alarms, Hunchak explained.

screening was re-opened at 10:30 a.m. once staff had confirmed that the situation had been dealt with and all the passengers were asked to pass through again.

At 12:30 p.m., Hunchak said the passengers were still being re-screened. He wasn’t sure if anyone had missed their flights, but he assured that the airlines would be accommodating to their passengers.

It’s unusual for the alarm to be so delayed and for the passenger to move along so quickly, he said.

Passengers should be aware of the rules and prohibited items. He recommends re-checking all bags before going through security.

“It’s easy to forget an item,” he said.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: West Shore RCMP investigating suspicious death of Metchosin man

Just Posted

Victoria airport gates evacuated after screening alarm set off

Spray-can of sunscreen determined to be the culprit

Oak Bay woman faces second battle with cancer

As a youth, Molly Sullivan couldn’t afford a wig – now she’s making them

CRD advises park visitors to be aware of surroundings ahead of busy summer season

Regional parks, trails and beaches receive about 7.6 million visits a year

Freedom of Speech group criticizes UBC for charging Jenn Smith backers ‘security fees’

Group says UBC not alone in practice, which amounts to ‘censorship tactic’

UPDATE: West Shore RCMP investigating suspicious death of Metchosin man

Martin Payne, 60, was found deceased in his Metchosin home after being reported mising

VIDEO: Hurricane Barry slogs toward shore; storm surge feared

More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week

Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association For the past few years, there… Continue reading

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Most Read