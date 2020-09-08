Victoria airport sees driest Sept. 8 in 67 years

Victoria Weather Records says Tuesday is driest day since 1953

Tuesday was unusually smokey in Victoria, but another notable weather condition took place as well.

Tuesday, Sept. 8, was the driest eighth day of September at Victoria International Airport since 1953, when weather records first started being collected, with a humidity of 16 per cent.

🥇With a noon humidity of 16.0%, today is #Victoria-Airport's driest Sep 8th since records began in 1953. pic.twitter.com/kJYmKiIfeq — Victoria Weather Records🌷 (@YYJ_Weather) September 8, 2020

According to a Tweet from Rolf Campbell, a weather historian and forecaster who gathers data from Environment Canada, Tuesday at noon was also the driest hour since June 2, 2019.

Campbell runs numerous Twitter accounts, such as @YYJ_Weather for Victoria, that focus on weather records for Saint Johns, Halifax, Winnipeg and other Canadian cities.

