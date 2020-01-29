UPDATE: Victoria Animal Control identifies woman who witnessed dog-on-dog attack

Victoria Animal Control Services Ltd. (VACS) has located a woman who was witness to an alleged dog-attack-dog incident on Dec. 22, 2019.
The incident took place in front of Save On Foods at 1010 Pandora Ave around 12:20 p.m.
The victim dog was left with extensive injuries that required veterinary treatments worth more than $4,000.
Editor’s note: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated the woman’s involvement in the dog incident. We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.