UPDATE: Victoria Animal Control identifies woman who witnessed dog-on-dog attack

Incident took place in front of Save On Foods in Victoria on Dec. 22, 2019

Victoria Animal Control Services Ltd. has identified a woman who witnessed a dog-attack-dog incident that took place at Save On Foods, 1010 Pandora Ave on Dec. 22, 2019. (Courtesy of VACS)

Victoria Animal Control Services Ltd. (VACS) has located a woman who was witness to an alleged dog-attack-dog incident on Dec. 22, 2019.

The incident took place in front of Save On Foods at 1010 Pandora Ave around 12:20 p.m.

The victim dog was left with extensive injuries that required veterinary treatments worth more than $4,000.

Editor’s note: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated the woman’s involvement in the dog incident. We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused.

