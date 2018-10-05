A 14-storey rental unit building at 1400 Quadra St. has been approved for rezoning and will go to a public hearing. (City of Victoria)

Victoria approves 14-storey rental unit building

The building will be located at the corner of Quadra and Johnson Streets

A proposed 14-storey rental unit building at the corner of Quadra and Johnson streets is heading to a public hearing.

The building at 1400-1402 Quadra Street would offer 113 suites, including 12 studios, 56 one-bedrooms, 42 two-bedrooms, and three three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 430 sq. ft to 880 sq. ft., as well as ground floor commercial use.

The rental units would sit right next to one of the largest single low-barrier housing facilities in the province at 844 Johnson St., which has received public push back as well as complaints about living conditions from building residents, many of whom lived in the Courtney Street Tent City in 2015.

READ MORE: Police keeping close eye on Johnson Street community

When the proposed rental building was discussed with the Victoria Downtown Residents Association in May 2018, members asked the representative of the architectural firm, de Hoog and Kierulf Architects, if the proposed building would “improve the neighbourhood.”

The response was that having more residents in the area would provide more “eyes on the street” with the expectation that there would be an improvement to local conditions.

A 14-storey rental unit building at 1400 Quadra St. has been approved for rezoning and will go to a public hearing. (City of Victoria)

City staff have recommended that City Council decline the rezoning application for the project, citing inconsistencies with the Official Community Plan (OCP), which sees the area as a business oriented, or the Downtown Core Area Plan (DCAP), which sites improper density ratios between business and residential units.

READ MORE: Growth in urban parts of City outpacing neighbourhood centres

Despite these suggestions, City Council approved the project’s rezoning application, after noting the appeal of having over 100 permanent rental units in the downtown area.

The next step for the project is to go to a public hearing, but a date has not been set yet.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man facing 7 charges related to alleged prostitution ring involving teens
Next story
Motorists stuck fixing tires after screws scattered across popular Colwood roadway

Just Posted

Former Victoria police chief investigation cost city nearly $1 million

Frank Elsner was also paid $269,661 while suspended from duty

Victoria’s new Crystal Pool could change locations

City Council directed staff to look into alternative sites to try to preserve greenspace

Victoria approves 14-storey rental unit building

The building will be located at the corner of Quadra and Johnson Streets

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

WATCH: Backstage as Cirque du Soleil premieres ‘Corteo’ in Victoria

Story of a clown’s dream-like funeral fantasy in the circus world runs Oct. 4-7 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

‘You can’t stay, so how can I help?’ asks landowner to tenters on West Saanich property

Landlord Sam Seera enters homeless conversation after tent city shows up

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

Comox Valley child in hospital after ingesting cannabis gummy bears

On Oct. 2, 2018 the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a concerning… Continue reading

111 cats surrendered by one person to BC SPCA

A total of 111 cats and kittens came in from the same owner, who surrendered 64 just two weeks ago

B.C. cat recovering, loses eye after shot 9 times with pellet gun

Owner says Chocolate likely won’t regain sight in other eye due to concussion sustained in incident

Expect unpredictable road conditions this long weekend, says ICBC

On average, four people are killed and 650 people are injured in 2,100 crashes in B.C. this weekend

VIDEO: Canadian shrugs off snow, goes waterskiing

Despite some of Alberta and B.C. being hit with snow this week, it was no match for one water-sport enthusiast

Most Read