Victoria area athlete wins BC Athletic Achievement Award

Special Olympics local co-ordinator Kendal Alston (left) stands with Michael Langridge (centre), recipient of the B.C. 2018 Athletic Achievement Award, with athlete co-0rdinator Kyle Eriksen, who nominated Langridge. Photo contributed

For Michael Langridge, sports are life.

For the past 18 years, the Victoria athlete has made it his mission to try his hand at as many sports as possible. It’s a good thing, because as it turns out, the Special Olympics gold medal winner has quite the talent for all things athletic.

Langridge brought home two gold meals from the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria. Photo contributed

Langridge was recently recognized with the B.C. 2018 Athletic Achievement Award, honouring those who “work hard to develop their abilities and to excel in their sports” and who “act as a role model for other Special Olympics athletes.”

“It’s all about building my skills,” he says. “Some athletes need more help than others and there’s only so many coaches right now.”

The award – presented annually – honours a Special Olympics B.C. athlete “who has demonstrated outstanding athletic skill both in practice and competition.”

Kyle Eriksen, athlete co-ordinator for Special Olympics B.C. who nominated Langridge, said he serves as a mentor for other athletes, helping them build their skills and learn the rules of their sports, including bocce and floor hockey.

“Michael is never shy about asking for feedback or clarification for a drill, showing that he wants to comprehend what is being asked of him as best as he can,” Eriksen wrote, calling him “an asset to any team he is on.”

In March, Langridge brought home two gold medals from the Special Olympics World Games in Austria, for the fastest time in the Super G and the Novice Giant Slalom events.

But, he also participates in bocce, Club Fit, soccer and floor hockey, in which he hopes to qualify to compete in provincials in Vernon in 2019.

For now, it’s all about off-season training at Mount Washington and when his competitive days are over, Langridge isn’t ruling out getting into coaching.

“I want to help others to achieve their hopes and dreams,” he says.

