Special Olympics local co-ordinator Kendal Alston (left) stands with Michael Langridge (centre), recipient of the B.C. 2018 Athletic Achievement Award, with athlete co-0rdinator Kyle Eriksen, who nominated Langridge. Photo contributed

Victoria area athlete wins BC Athletic Achievement Award

Michael Langridge won two Special Olympic World Games gold medals this spring

For Michael Langridge, sports are life.

For the past 18 years, the Victoria athlete has made it his mission to try his hand at as many sports as possible. It’s a good thing, because as it turns out, the Special Olympics gold medal winner has quite the talent for all things athletic.

Langridge brought home two gold meals from the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria. Photo contributed

Langridge was recently recognized with the B.C. 2018 Athletic Achievement Award, honouring those who “work hard to develop their abilities and to excel in their sports” and who “act as a role model for other Special Olympics athletes.”

“It’s all about building my skills,” he says. “Some athletes need more help than others and there’s only so many coaches right now.”

RELATED: Victoria Royals come out for a special night of hockey

The award – presented annually – honours a Special Olympics B.C. athlete “who has demonstrated outstanding athletic skill both in practice and competition.”

Kyle Eriksen, athlete co-ordinator for Special Olympics B.C. who nominated Langridge, said he serves as a mentor for other athletes, helping them build their skills and learn the rules of their sports, including bocce and floor hockey.

“Michael is never shy about asking for feedback or clarification for a drill, showing that he wants to comprehend what is being asked of him as best as he can,” Eriksen wrote, calling him “an asset to any team he is on.”

RELATED: Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

In March, Langridge brought home two gold medals from the Special Olympics World Games in Austria, for the fastest time in the Super G and the Novice Giant Slalom events.

But, he also participates in bocce, Club Fit, soccer and floor hockey, in which he hopes to qualify to compete in provincials in Vernon in 2019.

For now, it’s all about off-season training at Mount Washington and when his competitive days are over, Langridge isn’t ruling out getting into coaching.

“I want to help others to achieve their hopes and dreams,” he says.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
ALERT: Property tax cheques cashed early could leave some short for holiday weekend

Just Posted

Mustard Seed welcomes donation of 2,400 jars of peanut butter: but it won’t last long

Food staple commonly placed in summer hampers, when many families struggle to make ends meet

Body found at Thetis Lake Regional Park

Police confirm connection to missing View Royal woman Debra Evans-Hayes

Wildfire burning near Sooke

More than 20 firefighters are battling a small wildfire near Tugwell Creek… Continue reading

University of Victoria offers online glimpse into the life of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash memorabilia donated by family of his longtime Canadian manager who went to university

Body found floating in waters off North Saanich Marina

Investigators say too early to tell if death deemed suspicious

WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation’s holiday

SLIDESHOW: Best Of The City 2018 event highlights

If you didn’t make it down to our Best Of The City awards, you can check out what happened here

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Little League baseball in the spotlight at National in Victoria this week

All-star tournament round robin winds up Thursday, semis and final set for weekend

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

The 20-square-metre space aims to generate energy for City Hall, electric car-charging stations

Most Read