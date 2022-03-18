Victoria wants pandemic patios to keep provincially issued liquor licenses through October. The patios in the 1300-block of Gladstone Avenue serve as a pilot program as Victoria explores permanently allowing street and sidewalk dining spaces. (Courtesy Build Back Victoria)

Victoria wants pandemic patios to keep provincially issued liquor licenses through October. The patios in the 1300-block of Gladstone Avenue serve as a pilot program as Victoria explores permanently allowing street and sidewalk dining spaces. (Courtesy Build Back Victoria)

Victoria asking province for pandemic patio liquor license extension

City wants establishments to be able to serve patio drinks past June 1 expiration date

Some St. Patrick’s Day hospitality may mean more green for Victoria restaurants, cafes and bars that have navigated two years of rolling shutdowns, capacity limits and other restrictions.

The city on Thursday voted to ask the province to extend the liquor licenses of pandemic-erected patios through the summer season.

“This is a summer where there are going to people who still don’t feel comfortable going into packed restaurants and having these patio areas available with essentially little red tape is good for businesses,” said Mayor Lisa Helps, who brought the motion forward with Coun. Jeremy Loveday.

Last fall, Victoria council said the dining spaces that have spread onto public streets and sidewalks since COVID-19 hit can stay until Oct. 31. However, the province’s program allowing temporary expanded service areas is set to expire on June 1.

Without an extension of that program, the motion said liquor won’t be able to be served at the temporary patios past the June end date.

READ: Victoria council gives pandemic patios year-long extension

READ: B.C.’s pandemic patios need local approval to operate past June 1

After council’s approval, Victoria will now ask Premier John Horgan, local MLAs and the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to authorize an extension through October.

“After two years of pandemic hardship, many hospitality businesses really need a strong summer to be able to survive and get back on good footing,” Loveday said at Thursday’s council meeting.

Helps added she thinks there’s a high likelihood of the request being successful since the province has been supportive of allowing patios and expanded seating during the pandemic.

She noted the city isn’t alone, as other municipalities, small businesses and the business community have been advocating for the measure.

Loveday added the motion’s timeline would align with the city’s actions that aim to allow some pandemic patios to become permanent.

READ: Permanent street-patio pilot in Fernwood gets go-ahead from Victoria

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaVictoria

Previous story
Canadians cutting back spending on groceries, restaurants as inflation rises: poll
Next story
Volkswagen recalls Atlas SUVs for unexpected braking, steering knuckle fractures

Just Posted

East Sooke residents are rallying behind one woman’s call for the Capital Regional District to buy a large plot of land on the border of East Sooke Regional Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Petition aims to preserve a parcel of forest near in East Sooke

Victoria wants pandemic patios to keep provincially issued liquor licenses through October. The patios in the 1300-block of Gladstone Avenue serve as a pilot program as Victoria explores permanently allowing street and sidewalk dining spaces. (Courtesy Build Back Victoria)
Victoria asking province for pandemic patio liquor license extension

Two reports show vacancies are down while rental rates are rising around the region. Saanich’s vacancy rate dropped by more than half, from nine to four per cent, between 2011 and 2021, according to one report. Another shows that Greater Victoria rents are among the highest in the country. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich lands undesirable spot on national vacancy rate list

More off-leash spots could be on their way to Victoria. (Photo courtesy of walkfordogguides.com)
Victoria chases potential off-leash dog spots in Fairfield, Fernwood