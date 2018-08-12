Victoria athletes bring home 18 medals from Special Olympics Summer Games

A slew of hardware comes in colours of gold, silver and bronze in swimming, softball and gymnastics

Victoria-area athletes hit the podium in a big way during the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games last week.

A total of 18 medals – three gold, 10 silver and five bronze – were awarded to athletes competing in swimming, softball and rhythmic gymnastics during the four-day competition in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Trained at Crystal Pool by renowned ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons, it was the swimmers who took home the largest medal haul. Aly White took a gold in the 200-metre individual medley, four silvers in the 200m breaststroke, 400m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m individual medley relay as well as bronze in both the 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley for a total of seven medals.

Cheyenne Furlong-Goos of Vic West won five silver medals in the 100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, 25m breaststroke and 50m breaststroke and 50m individual medley relay.

Kelsey Simpson and Terri Carelius won a medal each, Simpson taking gold in the 100m individual medley and Carelius a silver in the 50m freestyle.

Swimmer Cheyenne Furlong-Goos, of Vic West, took home a total of five silver medals from the Summer Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Photo contributed

Victoria local athlete co-ordinator Kendal Alston said upon arriving home at the Victoria International Airport the sounds of clinking medals was in the air.

“The crowd went crazy when we welcomed our athletes home from [the] national games,” Alston said. “They were all very tired from their competitions and travel, but there was an astounding sense of pride among the group.”

“Each athlete worked very hard to ensure that they were ready for the games and it certainly showed,” she added.

Esquimalt resident Brittany Scruton’s performances in gymnastics won her four medals – a silver in clubs, bronze in hoop and ribbon and a bronze all around.

In softball, the Victoria Capitals made it to the championship game before falling short to Team Nova Scotia 19-18, taking home the silver medal. Golfer Nick Farrell finished in 6th place and fellow gymnast Desiree Grubell placed 7th all around.

The Special Olympics Canada Games are the qualifiers for the Special Olympics World Games taking place in 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

