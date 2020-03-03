Victoria Beer Week to begin on Friday

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you don’t even have to buy your loved one gifts. Victoria Beer Week is just around the corner, taking place March 6 to 14, with nine days of bliss for every beer lover out there.
The week opens with Lift Off! on Friday — featuring 16 brand new beers — and closes with Saturday Night Casks on March 14, both at the Victoria Public Market which has served as Beer Week’s headquarters since its launch in 2014.
Some of this year’s new events include Publican’s Picks: A Beer Paired Dinner with Paul Hadfield at Spinnakers Brewpub, which involves a documentary screening about the early days of the microbrewery movement; the Streets Eats Brewery Tour, hosted by West Coast Brewery Tours; and Lager Than Life, a special event celebrating the wide world of underrated and underappreciated lagers.
And for those who love food after a few drinks, Taco Tuesday and the Brewmasters Brunch, both hosted by Swans Brewery, Pub and Hotel, are just the right events for you.
Beer geeks will swoon over the amazing selection at All About the Wood or Pucker Up, along with Beer School.
A few of the events have already sold out but most of the tickets are still available.
To see the full schedule visit victoriabeerweek.com.Tickets are sold through ticketrocket.co, in person at Ticket Rocket at 1050 Meares Street, or over the phone at 250-590-6291 or toll-free at 1-855-842-7575.
Beer
