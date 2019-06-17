The proposed boundary catchment for Cloverdale elementary, which will return to a regular stream elementary school after 12 years as the Cloverdale Traditional School, a district-wide school of choice. (Screenshot from SD61)

Victoria Board of Education reviews its catchment boundary plans this week

Following consultation process, SD 61 ready to recommend shift in school learning lines

Following a consultation period, the Greater Victoria School District has a look at its catchment boundary review proposals this week.

After collecting input from the community and inviting final considerations, especially on individual school changes, district staff will now share the latest boundary recommendations to the board.

Eight school-targeted consultation meetings were held by the district during May. They say they discussed the proposed changes with the schools that will be directly impacted while continuing to gather input online. During phase two of the consultation, more than 400 community members attended the open houses and over 1,000 people submitted input online about the proposed changes.

“As there were some new considerations for specific schools presented in the second iteration of the proposal, the district ensured to connect with the school communities that could potentially be affected,” says a district news release. The district says it is reviewing catchment boundaries due to “increasing student enrolment and limited space in some of its schools. As the district plans ahead for the future, it must reconsider school catchment boundaries to ensure there is adequate space in each school to provide the most optimal learning environments for all of its students.”

It has been almost 20 years since the Greater Victoria School District last reviewed school catchments.

The new recommendations will be presented to Trustees at a Special Board Meeting on June 19 with a meeting the following week on June 25 for final deliberations. Both meetings will take place at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Tolmie Board Office, 556 Boleskine Rd.

For information visit sd61.bc.ca.


