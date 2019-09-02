Victoria bookstore donates books by climate activist to local schools

Munro’s Books will donate a copy of ‘No One is Too Small To Make a Difference’, a collection of speeches by Greta Thunberg, to every school in the Capital Region. (Facebook/Munro’s Books)

A local bookstore is hoping to help students better understand climate change by donating books to every school in the Capital Region.

Munro’s Books will be giving away a copy of No One is Too Small to Make a Difference, a collection of speeches by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, to every middle and high school library in the Victoria, Sooke and Saanich school districts.

Thunberg is a 16-year-old girl who sparked the global School Strike for the Climate Movement by staging a protest at the Swedish Parliament in August 2018. Since then, millions of school students have followed suit with similar protests, now called Fridays For Future. Since her protest began, Thunberg has spoken internationally and been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Thunberg just arrived in New York on Wednesday after taking a 15-day sailing journey across the Atlantic Ocean to participate in UN Climate Summits in North and South America.

The book includes Thunberg’s speeches to the United Nations in December 2018, and the Word Economic Forum in Davos in 2019.

