Munro’s Books will donate a copy of ‘No One is Too Small To Make a Difference’, a collection of speeches by Greta Thunberg, to every school in the Capital Region. (Facebook/Munro’s Books)

Victoria bookstore donates books by climate activist to local schools

Munro’s Books will donate a copy of climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speeches to local schools

A local bookstore is hoping to help students better understand climate change by donating books to every school in the Capital Region.

Munro’s Books will be giving away a copy of No One is Too Small to Make a Difference, a collection of speeches by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, to every middle and high school library in the Victoria, Sooke and Saanich school districts.

ALSO READ: Victoria youth skip school for climate strike

Thunberg is a 16-year-old girl who sparked the global School Strike for the Climate Movement by staging a protest at the Swedish Parliament in August 2018. Since then, millions of school students have followed suit with similar protests, now called Fridays For Future. Since her protest began, Thunberg has spoken internationally and been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

ALSO READ: 16-year-old Swedish activist sails across Atlantic to attend climate meeting

Thunberg just arrived in New York on Wednesday after taking a 15-day sailing journey across the Atlantic Ocean to participate in UN Climate Summits in North and South America.

The book includes Thunberg’s speeches to the United Nations in December 2018, and the Word Economic Forum in Davos in 2019.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Oak Bay couple paying $6,000 for speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Just Posted

Oak Bay couple paying $6,000 for speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Camosun College welcomes Japanese princess

Princess Hisako Takamado’s youngest daughter Ayako Moriya attended Camosun

Peninsula Panthers take experienced lineup into new season

Cats host Saanich Braves Sept. 6 to open regular season

University student’s summer dedicated to Uplands’ research

Historian’s precious records donated to Oak Bay

Saanich program making recreation more accessible

Leisure Assistant Passes will be available at Saanich recreation centres this fall

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at Vancouver Island hatchery

Courtenay resident Erica Farrell took a drive to the Quinsam River hatchery… Continue reading

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at Vancouver Island hatchery

Courtenay resident Erica Farrell took a drive to the Quinsam River hatchery… Continue reading

Most Read