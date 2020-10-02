Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

Six new curbside electric vehicle (EV) chargers are coming to Victoria. (City of Victoria/Twitter)

Electric vehicle drivers have a half-dozen new reasons to visit downtown Victoria.

The city is installing six new Level 2 EV chargers on Broad Street. Chargers are installed in pairs, two per block, allowing vehicles to charge up to 90 minutes – sufficient to drive an average EV approximately 50 kilometres. Funding in part came from Natural Resource Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, in partnership with BC Hydro, according to a news release from the city.

The new chargers are a first in on-street parking in Victoria, however, the city operates 13 public Level 2 chargers – some in each city-owned parkade.

Victoria is currently in the process of developing a comprehensive EV Strategy to guide municipal investment.

“We’re committed to helping residents reduce their carbon footprint anywhere we can and it’s clear that Victoria residents are increasingly choosing electric vehicles to do their part as well,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a news release. “This is a practical solution to support a reduction in GHGs, but also to provide another incentive to come downtown and support our local businesses.”

The Climate Leadership Plan sets a target that renewable energy will power 30 per cent of passenger vehicles registered in Victoria by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050.

