Six new curbside electric vehicle (EV) chargers are coming to Victoria. (City of Victoria/Twitter)

Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

City already operates 13 charging stations in its parkades

Electric vehicle drivers have a half-dozen new reasons to visit downtown Victoria.

The city is installing six new Level 2 EV chargers on Broad Street. Chargers are installed in pairs, two per block, allowing vehicles to charge up to 90 minutes – sufficient to drive an average EV approximately 50 kilometres. Funding in part came from Natural Resource Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, in partnership with BC Hydro, according to a news release from the city.

READ ALSO: Drivers are ‘ICE-ing’ electric car charging spots in Greater Victoria

The new chargers are a first in on-street parking in Victoria, however, the city operates 13 public Level 2 chargers – some in each city-owned parkade.

Victoria is currently in the process of developing a comprehensive EV Strategy to guide municipal investment.

“We’re committed to helping residents reduce their carbon footprint anywhere we can and it’s clear that Victoria residents are increasingly choosing electric vehicles to do their part as well,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a news release. “This is a practical solution to support a reduction in GHGs, but also to provide another incentive to come downtown and support our local businesses.”

The Climate Leadership Plan sets a target that renewable energy will power 30 per cent of passenger vehicles registered in Victoria by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.
Next story
First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

City already operates 13 charging stations in its parkades

UPDATED: Victoria resident finds ‘almost invisible’ fishing line tied across driveway at neck height

VicPD looking for witnesses to this incident

Camosun students still charged for U-Pass during COVID-19

Many students attending only online courses unable to opt out of program

Saanich junior hockey club launches orca logo in time for season opener

VIJHL team relies on streaming for fans amid COVID-19 precautions

Cordova Bay draft plan ready for Saanich resident input

District staff hope to have draft, input before council this fall

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

New report highlights inequities in the treatment of Metis in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s hospitals still have thousands of empty beds in case of COVID surge

Interior Health at 94 per cent capacity; Fraser Health at 64 per cent

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. Liberals vow to grow tree planting, legislate ‘working forest’

Closing a 50-year-old wound on a remote Vancouver Island lake

50 years after logger’s death, grandchildren set out to find his final Muchalat Lake resting place

Most Read