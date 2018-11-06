Victoria-born former president and CEO of BC Transit earned $350,862 in 2017-18.

Manual Achadinha (left), former B.C. Transit president and CEO here seen with Langford Mayor Stew Young and bus driver Tamar Dewey, earned $350,862 in the fiscal year 2017-2018. (Black Press file image)

Manuel Achadinha, the Victoria-born former president and chief executive officer of BC Transit, earned $350,862 in the fiscal year 2017-2018.

That made Achadinha the top-earner among BC Transit executives. Brian Anderson, vice-president for operations and chief operating officer, earned the second-highest compensation with $214,951. Overall, the six highest-paid executives for BC Transit earned a total of $1.253 million.

The board overseeing BC Transit replaced Achadinha on April 25 after 10 years of service. Erinn Pinkerton has since shed her interim role to become the new president and CEO of BC Transit, which provides public bus service in communities around the province outside Metro Vancouver, including Greater Victoria.

In 2017-18, she earned a total of $170,315 in her then role as vice-president of business development and chief transformation officer.

In late 2016, Lakehill Soccer Association suspended Achadinha for a year from coaching his son’s soccer team after he physically confronted a 16-year-old referee.

