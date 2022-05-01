Victoria Brain Injury Society opening educational programming to all

The Victoria Brain Injury Society is expanding its Acquired Brain Injury 101 education programming to make it free for all Greater Victoria residents. (Pixabay photo)

The Victoria Brain Injury Society is expanding its education programming to make it free for all Greater Victoria residents.

Acquired Brain Injury 101 has been offered by the society for years, but up until now it was accessible only to brain injury survivors and their family and caretakers. With the society expanding its mission to increase community awareness about acquired brain injuries, they are making the program available to all who are interested.

“Acquired brain injury is a complex topic,” program facilitator Syd Waddington said in a release. “We’re not trying to create experts, but we want to build more understanding and empathy towards brain injury survivors in the community.”

The program teaches participants about brain injury through modules on brain anatomy, brain injury causes, symptoms and rehabilitation. It is delivered as a three-week course and will be held at the society’s offices at 830 Pembroke St., on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

According to Brain Injury Canada, 1.5 million Canadians live with the effects of brain injury. In 2021, the Victoria group served nearly 700 clients, many of whom feel stigmatized in society, making their recovery even more challenging.

Visit vbis.ca for more information.

READ MORE:Brain injury experts take lessons on concussions to Greater Victoria classrooms

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EducationGreater Victoria