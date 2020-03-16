Victoria by-election postponed due to COVID-19 precautions

Gatherings of more than 50 people not recommended by provincial health officer

The City of Victoria is postponing its upcoming by-election in the wake of COVID-19 fears.

The by-election was set to replace Laurel Collins, who was elected as an member of parliament in the federal election and was scheduled to take place on April 4.

The election would have five polling stations, an issue which challenges the provincial health officer’s Monday recommendation to limit events with more than 50 people.

Chief Medical Health Officer for Island Health, Dr. Richard Stanwick, recommended that the election be postponed until the coronavirus pandemic is declared over.

The City has contacted the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to authorize the postponement under the Local Government Act.

