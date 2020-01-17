Five locations across Victoria will be used as polling stations int he upcoming byelection. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

Victoria byelection scheduled for April 4

The byelection will replace former Coun. Laurel Collins

The City of Victoria has scheduled April 4 as the date for its upcoming byelection to replace former Coun. Laurel Collins.

In October Collins was elected as a member of parliament, replacing outgoing MP Murray Rankin for the Victoria riding.

In a report at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday, city clerk Chris Coates recommended that the city officially name the Chief Electoral Officer – namely, himself – and Sonia Santarossa and Monika Fedyczkowska as the Deputy Chief Election officers.

From that point onward, the city has 80 days to hold the byelection, which must be on a Saturday.

ALSO READ: Victoria seeks to replace many roles held by former Coun. Laurel Collins

The proposed budget for the byelection is $170,000, and would include five polling stations. The sites are proposed to be at Oaklands Elementary, Vic West Elementary, James Bay Community School, James Douglas elementary school, and City Hall. All locations still need to be verified.

The byelection is set to include an accessible voting machine, advanced mail ballot options, and up to eight advance voting opportunities.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

