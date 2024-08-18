Victoria Camera Club celebrates 80 years of photographic excellence

The organization invites the public to a free exhibition running through September

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Victoria Camera Club (VCC).

Since its founding in 1944, the club has grown from a small group of dedicated black-and-white film enthusiasts into one of Canada's largest and most dynamic photography clubs, now boasting over 265 members.

To celebrate this milestone, the VCC is holding a free public exhibition of members’ juried work in the Bay Centre’s lower level, from Sept. 5 to 29, running Tuesday through Sunday, going from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be over 100 prints displayed at the show, as well as a display of A Day in the Life of Victoria photographs shot by members on June 1.

The VCC invites everyone to the exhibition to experience the culmination of countless hours of effort, travel, and post-production by local photographer-artists. Each image in the show represents the dedication and passion of the club’s members, capturing the beauty and creativity that define this art form.

For more information about the event or the VCC, visit victoriacameraclub.ca.