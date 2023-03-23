Members of the B.C. Community Safety Unit raid the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club's new location on Quadra Street Thursday (March 23) morning. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Victoria cannabis club gets third raid, already facing $6.5 million in fines

CSU officers seizing product from the unlicensed medical cannabis store

Officers with B.C.’s Community Safety Unit are once again seizing product from the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club.

Its new location on Quadra Street was raided on Thursday, March 23.

The unlicensed medical cannabis store and founder Ted Smith face almost $6.5 million in fines based on previous enforcement.

CSU officers attended the 826 Johnson St. location on Nov. 14, 2019, and July 15, 2020, after the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch learned and confirmed there was no provincial license associated with the address. Cannabis products and club documents were seized on both occasions.

After operating at the Johnson Street location for nearly 22 years, the club moved to Quadra Street in late February.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Victoria cannabis club moving to new North Park location after 22 years

ALSO READ: Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club, its founder facing total of $6.5 million in fines

 

