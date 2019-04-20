The Original Farm at 1402 Douglas St. opened its doors legally for the first time on April 15. (Kendra Crighton/ News Staff)

Victoria cannabis dispensaries are busy in their first days of legal operation

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original FARM opened their doors on April 15

Business is steady at the newly opened Original FARM and Cloud Nine Collective cannabis dispensaries despite the fact that, due to federal and provincial laws, neither business could do much promotion or hold any kind of celebration that would be considered “entertaining” – meaning no food or music.

Regardless, new customers are discovering the locations and regulars are returning after the April 15 grand opening of both sites.

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

“A lot of people don’t know that we’re open, but we’ve been getting a lot of phone calls,” said Brandon Arsens, owner at Cloud Nine Collective at 778 Fort St. “But so far things have been going quite well, no hiccups at all. The clientele have been good and we’re picking up into regular business.”

So far the most popular items at Cloud Nine have been dried flower buds.

“It’s been quite a mix of everything; the bud sales are good and people seem to be enjoying the capsules and tinctures,” Arsens said.

Down at The Original FARM at 1402 Douglas St. things have also been steady.

“It’s been fantastic, good energy with the customers,” said Allan Lingwood, head of compliance at FARM. “Everyone is happy that we’re open and back to it.”

ALSO READ: Victoria cannabis dispensary comes to display agreement with heritage committee

The most popular product at FARM so far has been a CBD spray with low THC levels, something that Lingwood said is hard to come by through the province.

“A few customers are disappointed with the lack of vape pens or oils, and CBD products. Some have turned out and walked away, most likely to support black market, until those are available,” he said. “But, we’ve noticed a lot of new faces, so the people who’ve been waiting for a legal shop to open up are making up the void of people looking elsewhere.”

In the meantime, FARM will continue to give the province feedback about offering more products.

“That being said, we’ve got 60 different strains to choose from and 300 unique product types, so a lot of variety for our first order and first day,” Lingwood said. “That will only increase in the months to come. I’m looking forward to edibles and other products becoming available later this year.”

Both shops anticipate a busy Saturday, April 20, also known as 4/20, a celebratory day to smoke cannabis. Throughout the day at both businesses Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth will be on site to provide detailed education on cannabis to customers.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

Just Posted

Victoria cannabis dispensaries are busy in their first days of legal operation

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original FARM opened their doors on April 15

Island cycling series boosts youth race schedule

New series creates opportunity for more youth competition

Sarah Beckett scholarship established for local high school grads interested in the law-related field

The scholarship is funded for the next five years

Colwood wins award for Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan

Plan wins Award of Excellence in Government Finance

Autism support dog helps Langford boy hold his head high

Family shares story for Autism Awareness Month

WATCH: Movie star and PACE alum Calum Worthy talks musical theatre and his career

“American Vandal” and “Austin and Ally” actor has been returning to the program for over 20 years

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Most Read