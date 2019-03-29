Victoria cannabis dispensary comes to display agreement with heritage committee

The Original Farm on Douglas Street had faced conflicting needs between the province and the city

The Original Farm is one of the five locations being considered for muncipal approval for legal non-medical cannabis retail (Google Maps)

One of Victoria’s upcoming cannabis dispensaries has come to an agreement with city conditions, prompting a municipal endorsement to the province for licensing.

The Original Farm location in downtown Victoria at 1402 Douglas St. was having negotiation troubles with the City of Victoria and the Heritage Advisory Panel due to conflicting needs with the province.

As a cannabis dispensary, Farm is required by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to block the sight-line of sales from outside. However, as a heritage building, permanent window covers are not permitted.

READ MORE: Five Victoria cannabis shops one step closer

Farm previously sought a heritage alteration permit to try to circumnavigate this conflict, but in a March 14 committee of the whole meeting, council heard that the the Heritage Advisory Panel turned down the application.

Since then, Farm and the Heritage Panel came up with a mutually-beneficial solution.

“Historic imagery has been mutually selected from the Victoria Archives and will hang in the store windows enhancing the streetscape for passers-by,” wrote Allan Lingwood, head of compliance with The Original Farm, in an emailed statement.

READ MORE: Two Victoria cannabis dispensaries get municipal approval, three stuck on technicalities

Meeting heritage needs gave the green-light for the City to endorse the Douglas Street location to the province. Now, the LCRB will need to schedule a final inspection before providing the business a provincial licence, followed by the city’s issuance of a business license before doors open.

Farm’s other location at 3055A Scott St. was referred back for more public consultation by city council on March 14. A hearing will be scheduled to discuss the site’s rezoning.

Both Clarity Cannabis at 603 Gorge Rd. E. and Cloud Nine Collective at 778 Fort St. are at the same stage.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook